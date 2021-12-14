Sell out Snowman a big hit at Lincoln Cathedral

Lincoln Cathedral has enjoyed a successful December so far, welcoming tens of thousands of people during the Christmas Market and hosting sellout performances of The Snowman.

Several performances of The Snowman with Live Orchestra took place at Lincoln Cathedral on Saturday, December 11.

The iconic building’s packed scheduled will continue during the countdown to Christmas with the traditional services of lessons and carols.

The Advent season continues with A Ceremony of Carols on Saturday, December 18 – tickets are still available here. The popular Services of Lessons and Carols take place on December 23 and 24 (no ticket required).

Midnight mass on Christmas Eve welcomes Christ into the world and Eucharist and evensong will take place on Christmas Day. On January 6, 2022 there will be a Sung Eucharist for the Feats of the Epiphany at 7.30pm.

The towers of the building are not the only spaces benefiting from new lighting for Christmas. Lincoln Cathedral has worked in partnership with local lighting supplier Lincoln-based Fizzco to bring a touch of festive sparkle to the new visitor centre, which opened earlier in the year. They supplied Christmas decorations for the shop, cafe and exterior of the new visitor centre.

Fizzco Director Wendy Clarkson said: “We are thrilled to add a little extra sparkle to Lincoln Cathedral Shop and Café during the festive period as their chosen seasonal décor supplier and Christmas décor partner.

“With the massive investment and significant restoration, we felt it was important to ensure the new-look Lincoln Cathedral shop and Café have Christmas decorations to match the new larger and brighter spaces. We have chosen to use one of our 25 bespoke Christmas themes, which we believe perfectly accentuates the newly revamped interior.”

The Cathedral is currently illuminated purple – the liturgical colour of Advent – as a visual reminder of the important of this period of contemplation and anticipation in the Christian calendar.

Meanwhile, conservation works of the Romanesque Frieze at Lincoln Cathedral, which has seen 900-year-old sculptures cleaned and fixed to preserve the building’s history, will be complete at the start of next year, clearing the scaffolding from the west front.

There is also plenty to look forward to at Lincoln Cathedral next year including the show of The Hunchback of Notre Dame. The Starring Lincoln Theatre Company will bring Victor Hugo’s classic tale to life from May 23 to June 4, 2022, with a new ticket release date to be announced in due course.

See more photos from The Snowman performances below: