Three more ways to get a festive walk-in COVID jab in Lincolnshire

Over 113,000 people in county had booster in past 10 days

There are now three more ways to get a walk-in COVID-19 jab over the festive period.

Following on from the success of vaccination ‘pop-ups’ in Lincoln this week, three more centres will allow people to walk-in for their jab on a ‘first come, first served’ basis without an appointment.

On Wednesday, December 29, there will be a vaccination team at the Springfields Events and Conference Centre, between 10am and 4pm, including boosters and first and second doses. The team will also vaccinate 12 to 15-year-olds.

On Thursday, December 30, there will be two pop-ups. One will be in Stamford at the Stamford Arts Centre, between 9.30am and 2.30pm, and will be supported by a vaccination team from the Lakeside Hereward and Stamford practices, who will offer booster vaccinations, as well as first and second doses.

The other pop-up next Thursday will see a return to the Engine Shed, Lincoln, between 9.30am and 2pm, where the vaccination team will offer boosters and first and second doses.

Rebecca Neno, director of COVID and influenza vaccination programmes at NHS Lincolnshire CCG, said: “The pop-ups we ran in Lincoln this week at Minster Medical Practice, Portland Medical Practice, and the Engine Shed were run in response to feedback from local people and were very successful, vaccinating several hundred people over a couple of days. This is why we want to run further pop-ups next week in Lincoln, Spalding and Stamford.

“In the last ten days we have given over 113,000 (113,029) booster vaccinations to people at our sites across the county, which is amazing, and we continue to pull out all the stops to ensure everyone eligible is offered a booster vaccination, in line with the government’s commitment.

“In addition, we are still running the ‘evergreen’ offer whereby people can still get first and second doses if they’ve not already had them, so please come and see us – either at one of our pop-up events or at one of our vaccination centres – as soon as possible.”

Anyone 18 and over who has had their second dose at least three months ago is eligible for a booster vaccination (16 and over with underlying conditions). Anyone aged 12 and over can get a first and second dose of the covid vaccination, but parents/guardians of 12 to 15 year-olds must be present to give consent.

Rebecca added: “Whether it’s about getting boosted or having your first or second dose, please don’t leave it any longer. Omicron is spreading very quickly and having two doses of the COVID vaccination and a booster is the best way to give yourself the maximum possible protection.”

If you cannot make one of the pop-up sessions next week, there are other ways to get a jab, including pre-booked appointments at the county’s two Mass Vaccination Centres at PRSA, Boston, and at the Lincolnshire Showground. Click here for more details.

And here are the ways you can get a COVID jab over the festive period in Northern Lincolnshire:

Sunday, December 26

11.30am-2.30pm

Freshney Place (opposite HMV), Freshney Place Shopping Centre, Grimsby, DN31 1ED

Pfizer, aged 16 and over. 1st and 2nd doses and Booster vaccinations for:

aged 18 plus and it’s been more than 3 months since your 2 nd dose

dose in an at risk group and at least 3 months since your 2nd dose

3pm-6pm

Cottingham Pharmacy, 342 Wellington Street, Grimsby, DN32 7JR

Pfizer and Moderna, aged 16 and over. 1st and 2nd doses

Booster vaccinations for:

aged 18 plus and it’s been more than 3 months since your 2nd dose

in an at risk group and at least 3 months since your 2nd dose

Monday, December 27

10am-4pm

Freshney Place (opposite HMV), Freshney Place Shopping Centre, Grimsby, DN31 1ED

Pfizer, aged 16 and over. 1st and 2nd doses

Booster vaccinations for:

aged 18 plus and it’s been more than 3 months since your 2nd dose

in an at risk group and at least 3 months since your 2nd dose

10am-6pm

Cottingham Pharmacy, 342 Wellington Street, Grimsby, DN32 7JR

Pfizer and Moderna, aged 16 and over. 1st and 2nd doses

Booster vaccinations for:

aged 18 plus and it’s been more than 3 months since your 2nd dose

in an at risk group and at least 3 months since your 2nd dose

Tuesday, December 28

9am-4pm

Roxton Practice, Pilgrim Primary Care Centre, Pelham Rd, Immingham DN40 1JW

Pfizer, aged 16 and over. 1st and 2nd doses

Vaccinations for 12 – 15 year olds

Booster vaccinations for

aged 18 plus and it’s been more than 3 months since your 2nd dose

in an at risk group and at least 3 months since your 2nd dose

10am-4pm

Freshney Place (opposite HMV), Freshney Place Shopping Centre, Grimsby, DN31 1ED

Pfizer, aged 16 and over. 1st and 2nd doses

Booster vaccinations for:

aged 18 plus and it’s been more than 3 months since your 2nd dose

in an at risk group and at least 3 months since your 2nd dose

11am-3pm

Periville Pharmacy, 9 Wingate Parade, DN37 9DR

Pfizer, aged 16 and over. 1st and 2nd doses. AZ 2nd dose (over 40)

Booster vaccinations for:

aged 18 plus and it’s been more than 3 months since your 2nd dose

in an at risk group and at least 3 months since your 2nd dose

10am-6pm

Cottingham Pharmacy, 342 Wellington Street, Grimsby, DN32 7JR

Pfizer and Moderna, aged 16 and over. 1st and 2nd doses.

Booster vaccinations for:

aged 18 plus and it’s been more than 3 months since your 2nd dose

in an at risk group and at least 3 months since your 2nd dose

Wednesday, December 29

8am-8pm

Cottingham Pharmacy, 342 Wellington Street, Grimsby, DN32 7JR

Pfizer and Moderna, aged 16 and over. 1st and 2nd doses

Booster vaccinations for:

aged 18 plus and it’s been more than 3 months since your 2nd dose

in an at risk group and at least 3 months since your 2nd dose

9am-4pm

Periville Pharmacy, 9 Wingate Parade, DN37 9DR

Pfizer, aged 16 and over. 1st and 2nd doses. AZ 2nd dose (over 40)

Booster vaccinations for:

aged 18 plus and it’s been more than 3 months since your 2nd dose

in an at risk group and at least 3 months since your 2nd dose

9am-12.30pm

Open Door, Albion Street, Grimsby, DN32 7DL

Pfizer, aged 16 and over. 1st and 2nd doses

Vaccinations for 12 – 15 year olds

Booster vaccinations for

aged 18 plus and it’s been more than 3 months since your 2nd dose

in an at risk group and at least 3 months since your 2nd dose

10am-5pm

Freshney Place (opposite HMV), Freshney Place Shopping Centre, Grimsby, DN31 1ED

Pfizer, aged 16 and over. 1st and 2nd doses

Booster vaccinations for:

aged 18 plus and it’s been more than 3 months since your 2nd dose

in an at risk group and at least 3 months since your 2nd dose

Thursday, December 30

10am-5pm

Freshney Place (opposite HMV), Freshney Place Shopping Centre, Grimsby, DN31 1ED

Pfizer, aged 16 and over. 1st and 2nd doses

Booster vaccinations for:

aged 18 plus and it’s been more than 3 months since your 2nd dose

in an at risk group and at least 3 months since your 2nd dose

Friday, December 31

10am-4pm

Freshney Place (opposite HMV), Freshney Place Shopping Centre, Grimsby, DN31 1ED

Pfizer, aged 16 and over. 1st and 2nd doses

Booster vaccinations for:

aged 18 plus and it’s been more than 3 months since your 2nd dose

in an at risk group and at least 3 months since your 2nd dose

Saturday, January 1

10am-4pm

Freshney Place (opposite HMV), Freshney Place Shopping Centre, Grimsby, DN31 1ED

Pfizer, aged 16 and over. 1st and 2nd doses

Booster vaccinations for

aged 18 plus and it’s been more than 3 months since your 2nd dose

in an at risk group and at least 3 months since your 2nd dose

Sunday, January 2

10.30am-1.30pm

Freshney Place (opposite HMV), Freshney Place Shopping Centre, Grimsby, DN31 1ED

Pfizer, aged 16 and over. 1st and 2nd doses

Booster vaccinations for:

aged 18 plus and it’s been more than 3 months since your 2nd dose

in an at risk group and at least 3 months since your 2nd dose.

You can also book an appointment via the National Booking System or by calling 119.