Unlocked Fest brings new music event to Newark Showground

Unlocked Fest, the UK’s newest music festival, has announced an incredible line-up of artists, bands and DJs for its launch edition in 2022, including Ministry of Sound Classical, Heather Small, The Feeling, Go West, Craig Charles, Inner City, Five, Space, Republica, Phats and Small, Big Brovaz, Dario G, and many more.

The festival – the first of its kind in Nottinghamshire – celebrates some of the best music from the 80s, 90s and 00s, promising three days of fun and cherished moments at Newark Showground.

Unlocked Fest will take place from 17th – 19th June 2022 amidst much anticipation following its unfortunate postponement this year due to Covid restrictions. Festival organisers, Unlocked Events are now delighted to confirm the go-ahead for 2022 with a top-notch line-up crammed full of the UK’s biggest tracks from the late 80s onwards, diverse entertainment, camping, glamping and a host of VIP experiences.

The three-day event will not only provide festival goers with the chance to relive the sounds of summers past but will be bringing a fresh new dimension to your usual festival experience with carefully considered attention to detail and emphasis on making every moment seamless.

Ticket holders can expect the highest standard of food and drink, broad entertainment offerings and a lovingly crafted festival site that has been designed with convenience and ease in mind.

With parking close to pitches, carefully laid out (mud free) campsites, exquisite glamping and a good supply of services and facilities, the organisers are making everything easy so that the music and partying really do take centre stage.

The ultimate feel good weekender, Unlocked Fest will combine a heady mix of well-known headliners, top DJs and tribute acts across its three stages, with artisan food and drink vendors, a traditional funfair, games zone, roaming entertainers, late night silent disco, and many more surprises in store.

Unlocked Fest’s founder, Steve Yeardsley has 20 years’ experience working in the events industry delivering technical production to festivals, tours and consumer events. The idea for Unlocked Fest arose after he identified a gap in the market for a boutique event experience.

Steve said “The UK undoubtedly has some amazing festivals and outdoor events. I just felt that we were missing a more sophisticated festival experience that would appeal to a wider crowd who want all the fun but not the annoyances that often come with camping out.

This is why we have gone the extra mile to ensure we limit queues, provide sufficient facilities, offer VIP services, and set the bar high in every detail. We are also banishing the mud – wellies are very much a fashion choice rather than a necessity!

“We also know that getting the line-up right is also key. We’ve all been to festivals where the headliners sing one or two well-known tracks and fill the rest of the set with the new material.

“We really want the music to be familiar, songs that the crowd sing and dance along to all day and night. We’re going to create everyone’s favourite playlist and deliver it live with some incredible summer vibes We are not calling Unlocked Fest the ultimate feel-good weekender without reason!”

Tickets for Unlocked Fest, featuring Ministry of Sound Classical, Heather Small, The Feeling, Go West, Craig Charles, Five, Republica, and more, go on General Sale at 9.00am on Friday 3rd December 2021.

Tickets are available from: www.unlockedfest.co.uk and www.gigantic.com