A46 closed after pedestrian hit by car near Nettleham
Traffic is building in the area
The A46 is closed near the Nettleham turn off after a crash involving a pedestrian and a car this afternoon.
Traffic is building in the area after the incident at around 12.45pm – the road is blocked both ways between the Nettleham Road roundabout and the Deepdale Lane turn off, affecting traffic between Lincoln and Welton.
In a statement Lincolnshire Police said: “We are at the scene of a collision involving a car and a pedestrian on the A46, Welton Road, Nettleham.
“Emergency services are in attendance and the road is closed at the Nettleham Road Roundabout and Deepdale Lane.
We advise motorists to avoid the area and take alternative routes.”
Stagecoach has announced buses in the area will be diverted. This is a breaking story and will be updated as more details become available.
#Lincoln Due to an incident on A46 at Nettleham, we are diverting the service 12 and 53 from Nettleham Rd: A15,A158, Greetwell Ln, Washdyke Ln, Scothern Rd and Dunholme Rd to resume normal route at Ryland Rd.
— Stagecoach East Midlands (@StagecoachEMid) January 27, 2022