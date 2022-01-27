4 hours ago

A46 closed after pedestrian hit by car near Nettleham

Traffic is building in the area. | Photo: Google Traffic Maps

The A46 is closed near the Nettleham turn off after a crash involving a pedestrian and a car this afternoon.

Traffic is building in the area after the incident at around 12.45pm – the road is blocked both ways between the Nettleham Road roundabout and the Deepdale Lane turn off, affecting traffic between Lincoln and Welton.

In a statement Lincolnshire Police said: “We are at the scene of a collision involving a car and a pedestrian on the A46, Welton Road, Nettleham.

“Emergency services are in attendance and the road is closed at the Nettleham Road Roundabout and Deepdale Lane.

We advise motorists to avoid the area and take alternative routes.”

Stagecoach has announced buses in the area will be diverted. This is a breaking story and will be updated as more details become available.

