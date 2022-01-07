Appeal after Cleethorpes assault
Officers are appealing for witnesses to an assault that occurred in Cleethorpes at around 3:00am on Saturday, January 1, 2022.
It is believed that a man was walking down Grimsby Road, from the Isaacs Hill area, when he was chased down an alleyway off St Helier’s Road by two suspects and assaulted. The man suffered injuries to his face and arms.
If you have any information relating to this incident, including CCTV or dashcam footage, you can contact us on our non-emergency number 101, quoting log 751 of January 1.