Enchanted orchestra’s ‘Museum of the Moon’ show at Lincoln Cathedral
Secret Symphony’s 50-piece Limelight Orchestra will perform an enhanced ‘one night only’ show at Lincoln Cathedral next month.
The show will celebrate all things space, stars and interstellar under Luke Jerram’s ‘The Museum of The Moon’. It will be performed among immersive lighting and the gaze of a silvery moon.
The Museum of The Moon exhibition will run at Lincoln Cathedral between February 7 and 27, with the exclusive orchestra show taking place during the evening of Saturday, February 26.
Tickets are on sale for the orchestra show priced at between £35.45 and £44.25 – buy tickets here.
The original show toured in 2019 to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the 1969 Apollo 11 moon landing.
The exclusive and enhanced show has a reimagined soundtrack that includes tracks from David Bowie, Coldplay, Muse, Public Service Broadcasting, ELO, Pink Floyd, Emerson Lake & Palmer, Jamiroquai, Daft Punk, Elton John, and more.