Man charged over fatal A16 collision

Foodies on the hunt for first-rate grub in Lincoln have an abundance of restaurants to choose from. A popular place to start is the world’s largest user-generated travel site Tripadvisor.

With lots of new and exciting eateries quickly climbing the popularity rankings, The Lincolnite took a look at the city’s latest top 10.

Making the list is a diverse mixture of cafes and restaurants, and all 10 are proud local independents.

What would you put at the top of your list?

The following is based on the highest ratings under Tripadvisor‘s ‘Restaurant’ category as of January 2022:

1. Dough Loco Lincoln

Dough Loco, on Drury Lane, has been given a five star ranking from 105 reviews.

The Italian pizza restaurant opened in September 2021 and quickly rose to the top of Lincoln visitors’ bucket lists.

The latest review read: “Absolutely love this place! The best pizza I’ve ever had – so yummy! The atmosphere is amazing and it’s always so much fun.”

2. Slow Rise

Slow Rise, on St Martins Lane, opened in July 2021 – a story of growth for owners Rosie and Lewis, who began their journey serving pizza from a mobile kitchen.

The restaurant has scored a five star rating on Tripadvisor from 102 reviews.

The latest reviews read: “Quick and tasty pizza! What a great place, quick and tasty pizza, great service and yummy tiramisu for desert!”

3. Rising Cafe – From the Rubble

Rising Cafe, on Newland, can also boast a five star Tripadvisor rating, from 293 reviews.

Situated within Alive Church, the cafe is also a registered charity which offers free life-transforming help to people with drug and alcohol addictions.

The latest Tripadvisor review read: “My favourite place to eat. Knowing the food is homemade and everyone chips in […] kind and genuine people, and I love how welcome everyone makes you feel.”

4. Margaret’s Tea Rooms

Margaret’s Tea Rooms, on Garmston Street, has a five star rating based on 597 reviews.

The business offers a unique menu of teas, cakes and savoury treats.

The latest review read: “Lovely tea room with friendly and welcoming staff, and amazing, freshly prepared food.”

5. Cafe Shanti

Vegetarian and vegan street food restaurant Cafe Shanti, on Clasketgate, has a five star rating, based on 397 reviews.

The kitchen boasts regularly changing specials and visitors will enjoy traditional Nepalese decor.

The latest review reads: “Just as good as ever. Just popped in for a snack. Very filling and tasty. First time I have visited for a year or two and I wish it was close to home.”

6. Oakley’s Cafe Bistro

Oakley’s Cafe on West Parade has a five star ranking on Tripadvisor., of 194 reviews

The Italian cafe bistro is vegetarian and vegan friendly.

The latest review read: “Lovely breakfast. Full English and toast was freshly cooked on order and fresh croissants hot from the oven. Great service and excellent value in a small and busy cafe. Highly recommend.”

7. The Bowl Full Tapas

The Bowl Full Tapas Bar on West Parade has a five star rating on TripAdvisor, based on 460 reviews.

The popular Spanish restaurant is run by Karl and Annemarie Hanson who jumped at the chance to take the wheel at their favourite restaurant.

The latest Tripadvisor review reads: “The food was amazing […] Taste literally danced in your mouth. Can say anything bad about any dish to be honest.”

8. Bar Unico

Bar Unico on St Benedict’s Square has a five star rating on Tripadvisor, based on 293 reviews.

The family-run cafe offers home-cooked Italian meals and cake, as well as fresh pastries, gelato and coffee.

The latest review reads: “The best coffee for miles. Everywhere is spotlessly clean. The staff are friendly and welcoming. The food is fabulous. A jewel in Lincoln’s crown and very central.”

9. Kine

Kine, on West Parade, has a five star rating out of 293 reviews.

The laid-back restaurant specialises in fresh burgers, which a menu which changes with the seasons.

The latest review reads: “Delicious burgers. Really enjoyed the burgers here. The rosemary fries as well as the spiced fries were so good. We had the clue cheese burger and he chicken sandwich, both of which were delicious.”

10. La Bottega Delitalia

La Bottega Delitalia, on West Parade, has a four and a half star rating on Tripadvisor, of 293 reviews.

The Italian cafe, specialising in pastas and paninis, has rustic decor and a secret patio seating area.

The latest review reads: “What a little gem! Tried for lunch yesterday […] I wish we had tried it sooner.”