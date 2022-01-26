Former teacher due in court over pony punching video
A video of the attack went viral
A former teacher has been charged with animal cruelty over a viral video of a horse being punched and kicked in Lincolnshire.
Footage of the incident on November 6 at Gunby, Lincolnshire was filmed by anti-hunt group Hertfordshire Hunt Saboteurs and has been viewed more than two million times online.
It showed members of the Cottesmore Hunt in Leicestershire, and includes an upsetting attack on a grey pony named Bruce.
A woman can be seen in the video kicking and hitting the horse.
Sarah Moulds, 37, was dismissed by Mowbray Education Trust last month.
She will appear at Boston Magistrates’ Court at 11am on Monday, January 31, accused of two offences under the Animal Welfare Act 2006.
The video was investigated by the RSPCA, and was condemned by a number of celebrities including animal lover Ricky Gervais and TV presenter and conservationist Chris Packham.