Imps sign Cullen from Swansea on loan
Welcome to Lincoln Liam!
Lincoln City have signed forward Liam Cullen on loan from Championship club Swansea City.
The Imps beat several League One clubs to complete the signing of the 22-year-old, who joins his Swansea team-mate Morgan Whittaker at LNER Stadium.
Cullen has featured 43 times for the Swans’ first team and gives Lincoln manager Michael Appleton more attacking options, and goes straight into the squad, for the home clash against Cambridge on Saturday, January 15.
Appleton said: “Liam’s a great addition for us. He’s got good pedigree and has been a top target for us this January, but with a lot of competition we’ve had to work hard to ensure he came to us.
“He experienced the Championship with Swansea and will bring that knowledge to us. He can lead the line as a central striker, likes to be around the box and can score goals from those positions.
“He’s good with his back to goal and comes alive in the box. He is happy dropping deep or wide to get the ball but we want to keep him in the middle.
“He plays in a central attacking role, has a good work-rate and has the ability to really excite fans once he gets up and running.”
Cullen said: “The interest has been there for a while and once I was told that I was allowed to go out on loan I got up here as soon as I could.
“There were other clubs interested but none showed the desire that Lincoln did, which is why I’m here. I know the club and have some old friends here so was keen to come.
“The reputation the club has for developing players is brilliant. They are a young team who like to play football; a style of play that will suit me really well and hopefully I can hit the ground running.
“I’m really excited. I’ve heard a lot about the fans, especially the 617 Squadron in the corner, so I’m looking to getting out there in front of them.”