Lincolnshire man dies in Cumbria lorry crash
The crash involved two lorries
A 60-year-old man from the Lincolnshire area has sadly died after a crash involving two lorries on the A66 near Kirkby Thore in Cumbria.
Cumbria Police were called to the collision at 5.19am on December 22 and the force formally identified the victim as Paul Stenner on January 4, 2022.
Specialist police officers are supporting the family of Mr Stenner.
Officers are continuing to appeal for witnesses. Police are keen to speak to anyone who was travelling on the A66 between Scotch Corner and Penrith between 4am and 5.30am on December 22, who may have dashcam footage of their journey.
Anyone with the information is being urged to contact Cumbria Police on 101 or via email at [email protected] quoting incident 23 of December 22, 2021.
Alternatively, information can also be reported anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.