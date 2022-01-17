Showcasing Neighbourhood Police action

Every day our dedicated Neighbourhood Teams work tirelessly to keep our communities safe across our Force area.

The Neighbourhood Policing Teams play a vital role in tackling many of the local issues that we know are important to you.

Between Monday 17 January and Sunday 23 January 2022, we will be showcasing the work that they do each day on our social media platforms and website.

This is part of a nationwide week-long event to bring awareness to all of the action which is happening every day within our local communities. Wellbeing and development will also play a large part in the week’s activities.

Chief Neighbourhood Policing Inspector Derek Hussain said: “Often, the neighbourhood teams are your first port of call and are the ones that many of you see the most.

“They are out in your area every day and are always available to raise concerns to and to offer crime prevention advice.

“Alongside community patrols, our officers can be seen executing drug warrants, attending to reports of concern, visiting places of education to provide advice and teaching, and much more.

“Throughout the week, our officers will be providing you with an inside look into the world of neighbourhood policing.

“Look out for the #NeighbourhoodPolicingWeek and #WeekOfAction hashtags to stay up to date with the latest, direct from your local officers.”

Do you know who your local policing teams is? You can find out more information, including about local priorities, here.