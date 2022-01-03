Warm weather brings ‘August Bank Holiday’ crowds in Cleethorpes
A welcome boost for seaside businesses
Unseasonably warm weather has brought visitors from far and wide flocking to the Lincolnshire coast, giving an unexpected boost for seaside businesses.
With temperatures reaching the mid-teens this month, Cleethorpes has seen long queues for ice creams, fish and chips and donkey rides, and families building sand castles on the beach – just like on an August Bank Holiday.
With the looming threat of more COVID restrictions, businesses have welcomed the boost to trade, and visitors are making the most of the fresh air.