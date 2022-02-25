Appeal: ATM theft, Scotter

The contents of the ATM were stolen, and we’re asking for help with the investigation

We are appealing for witnesses and information following an ATM theft at Lincolnshire Co-op in High Street, Scotter, Gainsborough.

We were alerted to the incident at 02.22am this morning following an alarm being triggered.

On arrival to the scene officers found the shutters on the shop broken and the door smashed, and the contents of the ATM stolen. A white Ford transit van believed to have been involved was recovered at the scene. We also believe that a dark-coloured Audi A3 was involved.

We are keen to hear from anyone who may have dashcam or CCTV footage of the incident, which may show four people along with the vehicles.

The Audi A3 was driven off in the Scotton direction.

We would also like to hear from anyone who may have captured footage in the local area between 2am and 2.40am of the vehicles. Anyone with any other information which could help the investigation is also asked to come forward.

If you witnessed the incident, have dashcam or CCTV footage which could help, or any other information which could aid the investigation, please get in touch in one of the following ways below:

By calling 101 quoting incident 20 of 25 February.

By emailing [email protected] – don’t forget to include incident 20 of 25 February in the subject line.

– don’t forget to include incident 20 of 25 February in the subject line. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can report via the independent charity CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111 or online

Reference: Incident 20 of 25 February