Attempted murder probe continues in Bardney after man stabbed

Police remain at the scene of an alleged attempted murder in Bardney where a man was seriously injured in a stabbing at the weekend.

Lincolnshire Police officers were called at 9pm on Saturday, February 26 to reports of an Audi S4 being stolen from a property on Knowles Way in Bardney.

Officers attended and found a 32-year-old man seriously injured at the address, having sustained stab wounds. He was taken to hospital for treatment and his condition is not thought to be life threatening, police said.

Four men, aged between 26 and 35, were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in connection with the investigation.

Officers remain at the scene on Monday morning where there are signs of damage to the door of a property, as well as the remains of a previous police cordon.

Police are still searching for the vehicle that was stolen. It is a blue Audi S4 with a registration plate of YY67 XDA.

Anyone who has seen the vehicle or knows where it might be, or who witnessed the incident or was in the area at the time, should contact police on 101 or via email at [email protected] quoting incident 473 of February 26.

Alternatively, it can be reported through the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online here.