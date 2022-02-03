Axe-citing new activity opening in Grantham

The axe-citemenet is building ahead of the opening of a Viking-themed new axe throwing business in Grantham later this month.

Rich Chapman, who is from Colsterworth, is the owner of Alpha Wolf Urban Axe Throwing on Grantham High Street, which is due to open on Saturday, February 26.

Rich, who will turn 42 the day before his business opens, worked in the fitness industry as a self-employed personal trainer for more than 20 years. He developed a love of axe throwing after a zombie apocalypse training day experience, and decided he wanted to launch a new venture.

Alpha Wolf Urban Axe Throwing has seven lanes, including five normal single lanes with various games to play and that can accommodate up to six people.

There is also a further two lanes in one, which will have leagues and tournaments were people can compete between the two targets.

The axe throwing is priced at £15 per person (per hour), with discounts available for anyone booking a full lane of people at a cost of £75. There are also similar discounts for the competition lane – bookings can be made online here and it is advised to book in advance.

In addition, Alpha Wolf Urban Axe Throwing will also sell snacks, and hot and cold drinks.

He told The Lincolnite: “I’ve always loved outdoor stuff like archery and around five years ago me and a friend went to a zombie apocalypse training day, which included knife throwing, archery, rifles, and axe throwing.

“It was the axe throwing I enjoyed the most and I then started doing it in my own garden. I then qualified as an axe throwing instructor and decided to launch my own business.

“I am nervous, but excited. I have a great partner who is keeping me sane at the moment. It’s exciting and everyone has been really supportive in Grantham, which is reassuring.

“It’s taken a long time to get to this point, as we were supposed to open in the autumn last year, but now I can’t wait to welcome customers in later this month.”

He said the business name came from him having an interest in wolves for several years. He previously owned two Alaskan Malamute Huskies who sadly died, before he recently bought an Alaskan Malamute Husky Cross.

Rich added that he has worked with local companies and people to provide the food, as well as for the signage and decorating at the premises, including Hue Vinyl Graphics.

Rich’s brother Sean Wells, who owns Lambindra Studio in Lincoln, has created a mural for the wall, as well as making all the Viking shields for the venue.

Sean’s friend Hannah Cole has also been busy creating a mural for the wall, which she is still working on.