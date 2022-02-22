Boston COVID-19 jab centre closes for storm damage repairs

Boston’s PRSA Mass Vaccination Centre will close for a few days this week for repairs to fix damage caused by Storm Eunice.

The windy conditions caused “quite a bit of damage to the roof” at the Princess Royal Sports Arena during the afternoon on Friday, February 18.

The on-site vaccination team then took the decision to close the centre in order to keep people safe, and it still remains shut.

Lynda Stockwell, deputy director of nursing and quality at NHS Lincolnshire CCG, said: “The wind on Friday afternoon caused quite a bit of damage to the roof at PRSA, so that we’re unable to safely operate from there until it has been repaired.

“However, we will be contacting anyone who had an appointment this week at PRSA, and offering them the opportunity to have their COVID vaccination at Fenside Community Centre instead.”

Slots will be available on either Tuesday between 2.30pm-8.30pm, Wednesday 1.30pm-8.30pm, or Thursday 1.30pm-8.30pm this week.

Lynda said: “We’ll update people once we know when we can re-open PRSA, but in the meantime anyone who was due to attend an appointment with us at PRSA this week will get a text message confirming they can attend Fenside Community Centre instead and we look forward to seeing everyone who’d booked in previously, plus anyone who would like to attend as a walk-in.”

The above pop-up vaccination sessions at Fenside Community Centre will also be open for walk-ins to anyone aged 12 and over (12 to 15-year-olds must be accompanied by a parent or guardian who can consent).

The pop-up vaccination sessions listed below offer people the chance to get vaccinated on a walk-in basis, including boosters or first and second doses.

Tuesday, February 22 at Fenside Community Centre, Taverner Road in Boston (2.30pm-8.30pm)

Wednesday, February 23 at Fenside Community Centre (1.30pm-8.30pm)

Thursday, February 24 at Fenside Community Centre (1.30pm-8.30pm)

Saturday, February 26 at Bridge Church, Portland Street, Lincoln (10am-4pm)