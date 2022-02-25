Busy Skegness road reopens this weekend as works pause

Lincolnshire County Council has paused improvement works at Roman Bank in Skegness due to the contractor facing “some unexpected supply issues”, meaning the road will temporarily reopen for around four weeks.

The Roman Bank improvement works have been a mammoth effort filled with delays and headaches for the council, first closing in August 2020 for an originally planned eight months to replace the worn out carriageway and footpaths, as well as improving drainage.

The finish date was pushed back in March last year after an unexpected gas pipe diversion. Just last month councillor Richard Davies, executive member for highways at Lincolnshire County Council, said he expected the project to be finished this spring.

On Friday, February 25, the county council announced on-site works for the improvement scheme will now pause for up to four weeks.

Roman Bank will temporarily reopen on Sunday, February 27 until the second half of March. Temporary traffic signals will be in place along Roman Bank during this time.

Brancaster Drive will remain closed during this time. Residents can enter and exit via Hoylake Drive.

Karen Cassar, assistant director for highways at Lincolnshire County Council, said: “The team at Roman Bank has been working very hard and efficiently over recent months – to the point where we‘re ready to start laying tarmac earlier than expected.

“However, our contractor has faced some unexpected supply issues and can’t get hold of the high-quality surfacing materials we need at short notice.

“As a result, we’ve taken the decision to pause works and fully re-open Roman Bank until late March, which is when suppliers expect they can fill our order.

“This means residents, drivers and other road users will have full access to the road for up to a month ahead of us returning to complete the project before the end of spring.”