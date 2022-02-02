Care home near Lincoln celebrates Chinese New Year – with a twist
Staff dressed up as a Chinese dragon
Staff and residents at a care home near Lincoln have celebrated Chinese New Year, with a twist.
Chinese New Year is a festival that celebrates the beginning of a new year on the traditional lunisolar and solar Chinese calendar.
The activities team at Tennyson Wharf Care Home in Burton Waters, which is run by Barchester Healthcare, dressed up in a Chinese dragon costume. They also performed their own version of a Chinese dragon dance around the home.
Activities lead Zoe Sheridan told The Lincolnite: “It was an amazing day full of fun, surprises and laughter which is so important to enrich the lives of our residents.
“We fully believe that there is opportunity to learn at any age and our cultural enriching activities help to provide something new and exciting as well.
“Residents faces lit up with excitement when they saw the amazing costume and they joined in by spinning oriental umbrellas and the paper dragons that they had made earlier in the day.”
She added: “There was a truly fantastic atmosphere in the air as the residents clapped and cheered. Not the sort of thing you expect to happen in a care home, but for us here at Tennyson Wharf we always ensure that we celebrate occasions to he fullest.
“Seeing such a fantastic celebration in a care home as part of the daily living really gives a warm feeling that growing old doesn’t have to be boring and shows that there is always more fun and laughter to be had.”