Have you seen Stefania and Monsera?

They were reported missing from Boston

We are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of 20-year-old Stefania and her one-year-old daughter Monsera.

They were reported missing from the Boston area and were last seen yesterday morning (24 Feb).

Stefania has a thin build and has very long red hair. She is believed to be carrying a bag and has her baby Monsera with her.

We are appealing for help and any other information that can assist our officers. If you can help, call 101.