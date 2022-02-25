Have you seen Stefania and Monsera?
They were reported missing from Boston
We are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of 20-year-old Stefania and her one-year-old daughter Monsera.
They were reported missing from the Boston area and were last seen yesterday morning (24 Feb).
Stefania has a thin build and has very long red hair. She is believed to be carrying a bag and has her baby Monsera with her.
We are appealing for help and any other information that can assist our officers. If you can help, call 101.