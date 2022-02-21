Hero neighbour’s fatal caravan fire rescue bid
Steve managed to get in but it was too late
A neighbour who tried to save a man and a woman trapped in a caravan engulfed with smoke has described how he injured his leg during his heroic rescue bid.
An investigation is under way after a 61-year-old woman died in a caravan fire at Poplar Farm in North Somercotes, just after 6pm on Saturday, February 19. A 60-year-old man was injured in the blaze and taken to hospital for treatment.
Neighbour Steve Vickers rushed to the scene to help but ended up being injured himself.
He said: “I managed to get in but but by then it was too late, just smoke filled and obviously nothing you could do at all.
“I tried getting him [the injured man] out the way and I tried to get round the back and that’s when I went over and [injured] my leg.”