Lincoln man, 29, jailed for child sex offences in Essex
Sentenced to just under three years in prison
A 29-year-old paedophile from Lincoln was jailed for just under three years for child sex offences which took place in Essex.
Jason Kemp, of Calder Road in Lincoln, was arrested by Essex Police at Freeport Village in Braintree, Essex on May 22, 2019. He was living in Braintree at the time when a proposed meet took place with a decoy.
Kemp appeared at Chelmsford Crown Court on February 1 charged with attempting to meet a girl under 16 years of age following grooming on May 22, 2020, and attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child between May 18 and 23, 2019.
He had original pleaded not guilty, but changed his plea to guilty on April 20, 2021.
Kemp has since been sentenced to 34 months in prison, with eight months imprisonment to be served concurrently.
He was also issued with a Sexual Harm Prevention Order for five years and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £170.