Martial arts academy opens in Lincoln to fulfil owner’s dream, overcoming COVID uncertainty

Offering martial arts training for anyone in the community

A local martial arts enthusiast has seen his lifelong dreams come true, opening his very own full time academy in Lincoln, training people of all ages and backgrounds in the art of combat sports.

Empower Martial Arts and Fitness Academy, run by Dan Holloway, opened at Cardinal Close business park in Lincoln earlier this year, after his business was turned upside down by the coronavirus pandemic.

Dan, who has been an avid martial arts enthusiast for over 20 years, has achieved black belt grades in numerous disciplines.

Dan has also been given national recognition for his efforts in the community, named as rising star of the year at the British Martial Arts Awards in 2017.

He has run self defence and martial arts classes for a number of years, previously operating from Lincoln Fight Factory for a while, before lockdowns forced the business to close in-person and move online instead.

During lockdown, Empower organised a 24 hour charity challenge for its members, with guest Zoom instructors around the world teaching hourly slots. £2,000 was raised for Papyrus charity as a result.

After a turbulent couple of pandemic years, Dan has now opened the doors to his full-time academy in Lincoln, welcoming people of all ages to take part in a wide variety of classes.

Empower now offers a six-day-a-week timetable to cater for anyone aged four and over, placing emphasis on mental and physical health aspects of martial arts while also incorporating a family-friendly atmosphere.

This expansion of the timetable allows for Empower to offer more classes to the community, as well as providing training to adults through its instructor course, and children development through their junior leadership programme.

You can book a free trial at the academy or find out more information about the classes provided by visiting the Empower Martial Arts Academy website.