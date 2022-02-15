Police shame ‘drug driver with knife’ found slumped over wheel in Lincoln
Police said the most shocking part was his choice of booze
A Lincoln policing team has slammed a drug driver found slumped over a steering wheel in the city – listing his taste in stolen booze among his crimes.
Ambulance crews spotted a man at the wheel of his car in Northgate in the early hours of Tuesday, February 15.
Lincoln Police attended, and the male failed a roadside drug test.
Officers also found a knife in the car, as well as two bottles of alcohol with security tags still attached – a bottle of gin and a bottle of vanilla flavoured vodka.
The city centre policing team had a snigger at the man’s stash, posting on Facebook : “Some pretty naughty things taking place here. But for us the most shocking part had to be the vanilla flavoured vodka!?
“If you’re someone who drinks this stuff, have a word.
“Anyway, a drug driver and a knife off the streets……and some substance that can be loosely defined as a drink.”