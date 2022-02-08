Knifepoint robbery – North Hykeham

A man escaped with an amount of cash following a knifepoint robbery at a newsagents in North Hykeham.

Just before 5.35am today (Tuesday, February 8), a man walked into McColls newsagents on The Forum, North Hykeham, and threatened two staff members with a knife.

The man left the store via the rear entrance with an amount of cash, and made off towards the Lincoln area on Newark Road.

While badly shaken, thankfully, the staff members were not injured.

Lincolnshire Police are appealing for anyone who was in the area and saw a man described as white, wearing a black Hoodrich top and bottoms, he is described as around 5’ 9” and in his early 20s.

They are also appealing for anyone who lives in the area to check any CCTV or doorbell footage they may have.

They said: “We’d like to hear from anyone who may have been driving or cycling in the area prior to the incident or afterwards to check any dashcam or video footage they may have captured of the suspect.

We would like to hear from you if you have any information that could assist the inquiry. There are a number of ways you can contact us:

By clicking on the email link [email protected] – please remember to put the reference incident 40 of 8 Feb 22 in the subject box.

– please remember to put the reference incident 40 of 8 Feb 22 in the subject box. Via our non-emergency number 101, quoting incident 40 of 8 Feb 22.

Through the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.”

Reference: Incident 40 of 8 February 22