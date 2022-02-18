Woman dies after medical episode in Lincoln village
Emergency crews attended
A woman in her 60s has sadly died after a medical episode in Washingborough on Wednesday.
Lincolnshire Police were called to reports of a medical episode on Fen Road in Washingborough at 2.55pm on February 16.
Ambulance crews and an air ambulance also attended, while locals reported that the road was blocked off both ways near the park.
A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: “We were called to reports of a medical episode in Fen Road, Washingborough, at 2.55pm.
“Ambulance crews attended and sadly a woman in her 60s was pronounced dead. We have prepared a report for the coroner.”
A spokesperson for East Midlands Ambulance Service (EMAS) said: “We received a call at 2.42pm on 16 February to a private address in Washingborough.
“The caller reported a medical emergency. We sent two crewed ambulance and the air ambulance was also in attendance.”