17-year-old arrested following drugs warrant
On Sunday 6 March officers executed a warrant at a property on Irvine Road, Scunthorpe
Upon entering officers discovered approximately £500 of Class B drugs, £1000 of Class A drugs, cash and weapons
A 17-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with the incident and since been released under investigation.
Anyone with information around drug offences can get in touch with us by contacting our non-emergency number 101 or, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
