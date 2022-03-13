A17 Swineshead closed after serious horse box crash

The road has been closed

The A17 has been closed at Swineshead Bridge due to a crash involving a Mercedes and a horse box.

Lincolnshire Police described the collision as ‘serious’ and advised drivers to avoid the area.

The crash happened at around 7am on Sunday, March 13.

AA Traffic reported that the incident took place between Station Road and Park Lane.

Traffic was heavy in the area on Sunday morning.

The Lincolnite has contacted Lincolnshire Police and this story will be updated as soon as more information is available.