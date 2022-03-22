A17 roundabouts closed: Two injured in serious crash
Three vehicles collided
Two roundabouts have been closed after a serious three-vehicle crash on the A17, Main Road at Hoffleet Stow, on Tuesday morning.
Bicker Bar roundabout was closed just before 10am with Sutterton roundabout being shut around 30 minutes later to allow emergency services to deal with the incident.
The collision involved a grey Ford Focus, a white Vauxhall Astra and black Volkswagen. The driver and passenger of the Ford Focus sustained serious injuries, police said.
Lincolnshire Police are advising people that there will be delays and to avoid the area if possible.
It is affecting traffic between Sutterton and Swineshead, according to AA Traffic.
09:44 – @FireDonington and @BostonLFR attended a 2 vehicle RTC on the A17 at Bicker. Crews used specialist cutting gear to release 1 casualty. They also administered first aid.
— Lincs Fire & Rescue (@LincsFireRescue) March 22, 2022
Bicker Bar roundabout and Sutterton roundabout are currently closed following reports of a serious three-vehicle collision. There will be delays, so please avoid the area if you can. We will provide an update as soon as one is available. Incident 97 of today refers. pic.twitter.com/6tggmVORBl
— Lincolnshire Police (@LincsPolice) March 22, 2022