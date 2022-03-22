23 mins ago

A17 roundabouts closed: Two injured in serious crash

Three vehicles collided

It is affecting traffic between Sutterton and Swineshead. | Photo: Google Maps

Two roundabouts have been closed after a serious three-vehicle crash on the A17, Main Road at Hoffleet Stow, on Tuesday morning.

Bicker Bar roundabout was closed just before 10am with Sutterton roundabout being shut around 30 minutes later to allow emergency services to deal with the incident.

The collision involved a grey Ford Focus, a white Vauxhall Astra and black Volkswagen. The driver and passenger of the Ford Focus sustained serious injuries, police said.

Lincolnshire Police are advising people that there will be delays and to avoid the area if possible.

It is affecting traffic between Sutterton and Swineshead, according to AA Traffic.