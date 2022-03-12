Appeal for witnesses after three-vehicle collision on A17
We want to hear from anyone who saw what happened.
We are appealing for witnesses after a three-vehicle collision on the A17 at Beckingham.
The crash took place on Friday, March 11 at around 4pm and involved a black Vauxhall Corsa, a black Peugeot and a white Peugeot 3008.
The driver of the Corsa, a female, has been seriously injured and we are appealing to those who saw the collision to come forward.
If you think you can help, you can contact us in the following ways –
- By calling 101 quoting incident number 270 on 11/03/22.
- By emailing [email protected] quoting incident number 270 on 11/03/22.
- If you wish to remain anonymous, you can report via the independent charity CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.