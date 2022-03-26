BBC’s ‘Make A Difference’ awards to recognise remarkable Lincolnshire people

BBC’s ‘Make A Difference’ awards will recognise community heroes who make a big impact where they live, including in Lincolnshire.

Local BBC Radio across England want to recognise great neighbours, key workers, volunteers, and more in a new award scheme.

The scheme is being run by every local BBC radio station in England. It is part of BBC’s ‘Make A Difference’ awards to recognise remarkable people, making their achievements and contributions to lives in their communities.

‘Make A Difference’ was first set up at the start of the first pandemic lockdown and is a virtual notice board for those offering help and those needing support. To date more than eight million people have interacted across all 39 local BBC radio stations, including BBC Radio Lincolnshire.

BBC now need help to identify the people who should be honoured in categories covering unsung heroes of every community. Nominations are now open and will close at 11pm on April 29, 2022 – nominate someone here.

The local winners will be announced at the ‘Make a Difference’ awards hosted by BBC Radio Lincolnshire at a ceremony in September. The panel of judges includes Lincolnshire Police Assistant Chief Constable Kerrin Wilson and local actor Colin McFarlane.

The eight award categories are as follows:

Volunteer – Awarded to an individual who makes a real difference to the community by giving up their time voluntarily to help out a charity or good cause

Community Group – Awarded to a group of people who have helped to genuinely change the lives of others within the community

Fundraiser – Awarded to an individual or group of people who have gone the extra mile to raise funds for a charity or good cause

Carer – Awarded to someone who improves the life of an individual or group of people by caring for them on a regular basis

Great Neighbour – Awarded to an individual or group of people who help to make the neighbourhood or local community a better place to live or work, either on a regular basis or through a single act of kindness

Key Worker – Awarded to a key worker who’s gone above and beyond their call of duty to help others

Environmental Award – Awarded to an individual or group of people who help to make where we live more environmentally friendly

The Together Award – Awarded to an individual or group of people who create real change by breaking down barriers and bringing together people from different walks of life for a common cause

Michael Hortin, organiser of the BBC Radio Lincolnshire ‘Make A Difference’ awards, said: “Through the pandemic, and with the response to the war in Ukraine, we have seen how generous and supportive people in Lincolnshire are.

“So it is great that through the ‘Make a Difference Awards’ we can celebrate what people in the county are doing for each other.”