‘Brazen’ paedophile burglar jailed after social media sex chat with 14-year-old girl

A paedophile burglar who admitted sending sexually explicit pictures to a ’14-year-old girl’ and stealing thousands of pounds of items from hospital during the pandemic, has been jailed for more than nine years.

Michael Bourn, 27, pleaded guilty to three counts of burglary, attempted burglary and theft of a motor vehicle. He also admitted two counts of attempting to engage in sexual activity with a child, two counts of attempting to incite a girl aged 14 to engage in sexual activity and one count of robbery, relating to a handbag snatch on June 22 last year.

Peterborough Crown Court heard Bourn sent explicit pictures and had a sexual conversation via social media with someone he believed to be a 14-year-old girl.

Bourn was first spotted on CCTV at North Cambridgeshire Hospital in Wisbech on May 28 last year.

A tradesman was doing some work on the roof when he returned to his van and noticed power tools worth about £900 were missing. The CCTV footage showed a clear image of the suspect’s face and officers were able to identify Bourn.

Just a week later, Bourn returned to the hospital, and this time stole a purse, phone and car keys from a worker who had left them in an area not usually accessed by the public.

After noticing her keys were missing, she went outside to check on her car and noticed it was gone. Once again, CCTV caught Bourn in the act.

Bourn visited the hospital twice more in the days that followed, taking a dongle and some cash. On one occasion, a night shift worker tending to an elderly patient noticed Bourn removing the window to one of the offices in an attempt to get in. She disturbed him and he ran away but the window had been completely removed. On both occasions, CCTV was recovered.

He was sentenced to a total of nine years and one month in prison at Peterborough Crown Court on March 9.

PC Peter Waite, who investigated, said: “Bourn brazenly and shamelessly targeted hospital workers and staff who were working tirelessly to care for sick people during the pandemic.

“He continued to go back again and again, stealing thousands of pounds worth of items.

“Together with the robbery and engaging in sexual communication with a child, Bourn’s actions were absolutely despicable and I am glad justice has been done.

“Bourn will spend a significant period behind bars to reflect on the hurt he has caused.”