Carved animals stolen from woods in Grimsby
An investigation has been launched after three carved wooden animals (a rabbit, an owl and a fox -pictured below) were stolen from Weelsby Woods, Grimsby.
The theft took place sometime between 2.30pm on Saturday 26 March and the same time the following day, when someone reportedly approached the carvings and removed them from their mountings.
Anyone with information about the theft or the whereabouts of the stolen carvings is asked to call our non-emergency 101 line quoting crime reference 16/38789/22.
Alternatively, you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.