Green Man Road in Navenby has been closed in both directions after a car collided with a tree.

The driver of the car has sustained serious injuries. An air ambulance is at the scene.

The collision was reported to us at 3.05pm today, Sunday 20 March.

Please avoid the area. The road is expected to remain closed until later this evening.

Incident 252 of March 20.

