Developer scales down plans for Lindum Terrace flats

Developers scaled down plans to turn two derelict Lincoln buildings destroyed by arson into flats.

The City of Lincoln Council’s planning committee will next Wednesday be asked to approve Adam Wilson’s plans to partially demolish 10-11 Lindum Terrace and build a rear extension to facilitate 16 two bedroom and four one bedroom flats.

The original plans was for 33 new homes, but the report before councillors next week said discussions between the agent, officers and the Principal Conservation Officer led to a series of revisions after concerns were raise around their appearance, the impact on the conservation area and residential amenity.

Officers said: “The renovation and external works to the property are welcomed and would enhance its historic character,” they said.

“The design and scale of the extensions are considered to be acceptable and would complement the original architectural style of the property and surroundings.

“The proposals would therefore also enhance the character and appearance of the conservation area.

“Neither the use nor the external works would cause undue harm to the amenities of neighbouring properties, and the development would provide an appropriate level of amenity for future occupants.”

The three-storey Lindum Terrace buildings were previously a medical facility and a centre for child adolescence services but have been vacant for more than 10 years.

In September last year the buildings were targeted in an arson attack.

Lincolnshire Police arrested an individual and interviewed them, but no further action was taken due to insufficient evidence.

No new evidence came forth and the force has since closed its investigation.

The development has received objections from around 10 neighbours and the City of Lincoln Ward Councillor Clare Smalley despite the revisions.

Although supporting the principle of redevelopment, concerns included how appropriate the use was, the scale of the proposals, the noise during construction and insufficient car parking spaces.