Firearms incident in Gainsborough
Three people are currently in police custody
Officers received reports of a man with a weapon at Linden Terrace in Gainsborough yesterday afternoon (21 March).
A cordon was put in place at the top of Linden Terrace to Trinity Street shortly after 4pm. Armed officers were deployed to the scene and a sawn off shotgun was found and recovered.
During a search of an address on Linden Terrace, officers discovered a cannabis grow inside a property and subsequently arrested a man and woman in their 30s on suspicion of the cultivation of cannabis and possession of a firearm without certificate. The man in his 30s was also arrested on suspicion of escaping from lawful custody.
A man his 50s was also arrested on suspicion of possessing an air weapon in a public place.
All three remain in police custody. Enquiries are still ongoing.
Reference: Incident 263 of 21 March.