Jury reach verdict on the death of Dean Gray
Terance Hardy will be sentenced at a later date
A jury returned a verdict following a trial at Lincoln Crown Court today (Thursday 17 March).
Terance Hardy, 35, of Main Road, Long Bennington admitted the manslaughter of 46-year-old Dean Gray but was cleared of the more serious offence of murder.
A second man, Stuart Gray, 64, of Main Road, Long Bennington was acquitted after the jury found him not guilty of manslaughter and possession of an offensive weapon.
Detective Inspector Andy McWatt said, “I would like to thank those who came forward with information to help our investigation into this very serious crime. Our team worked tirelessly to compile evidence to demonstrate exactly what happened on that fateful afternoon of 11 August, which later led to the devastating loss of Dean. We hope that this at least brings some closure for Dean’s family who have had to come to terms with losing a loved one in the most horrific of circumstances.”
The investigation began on the 11 August when Dean Gray received serious head injuries after being assaulted at Fairfield Yard in Long Bennington at around 5pm. Mr Gray sadly died on 13 August prompting the launch of a murder inquiry.
Stuart Gray and Terance Hardy were arrested and later charged on the 13 August.
Terance Hardy was remanded into custody and will be sentenced at a later date, yet to be set.