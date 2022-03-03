Lincoln theatre cancels Russian opera, due to Ukraine crisis
Other businesses have taken a stance too!
New Theatre Royal in Lincoln has cancelled Russian opera Madama Butterfly due to the ongoing situation in Ukraine, but transfers, credits and refunds will be issued to customers.
It has been one week since Russia invaded Ukraine and attacks are intensifying in key cities.
It has led to several local businesses and organisations collecting donations to send to the people of Ukraine, as well as making decisions to cease partnerships and trade of Russian-related products, events, and more.
In a statement on Thursday, March 3, New Theatre Royal Lincoln said: “In light of the ongoing situation in Ukraine, the New Theatre Royal Lincoln can confirm that the performance of Madama Butterfly, due to perform on Saturday, March 19, has been cancelled.
“All customers will be offered a transfer, credit, or refund, however we ask that you do not contact the theatre, customers will receive a direct communication in the coming days.
“Our thoughts are with everyone during this difficult time.”
Lincoln pizza business Dough LoCo has also taken a stance by no longer stocking Russian-owned vodka.
The business said: “Like most of you we’re horrified by what’s going on. As a business we’re in a better position than most to offer support where we can.
“To that effect we’ve decided to stop stocking the Russian owned Stoli vodka and are instead switching to a combination of the British brand Two Birds and the Swedish owned Absolut Vodka.
“We will also be donating a % of the profits for the month of March to a number of Ukraine crisis appeals.”