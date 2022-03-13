Lincolnshire contestants as Gary Barlow and Harry Styles on ITV Starstruck

Did you watch it?

Two Lincolnshire contestants wowed the judges on ITV’s hit tribute show Starstruck last night.

Cleethorpes’ James Hutchinson, 31, has spend 10 years performing as an Olly Murs tribute act, but last night chose to transform into songwriting legend Gary Barlow.

Working in PR for Body shop is a world away from the glitz of the Saturday night TV show, but James has always held an ambition to sing.

He told The Lincolnite it was a dream come true when he was successful in applying for Starstruck and Lincolnshire was proud of the talented performer.

Gary Barlow himself even made an appearance on the show to support the three sound-a-likes.

If you’re not watching Starstruck you should be — Gary Barlow (@GaryBarlow) March 12, 2022

Meanwhile, social media was abuzz with jokes about the contestants’ questionable resemblance to the pop star.

‘When you order Gary Barlow from Wish’: ITV Starstruck fans can’t stop laughing at Take That ‘lookalikes’ https://t.co/nXMNMP0HLQ — Unscrambled (@borowest) March 13, 2022

Tonight Matthew I’m going to be, John Thomson pretending to be Gary Barlow #Starstruck pic.twitter.com/EtsGLXSzV1 — Caitlin Magnall-Kearns (@caitmkearns) March 12, 2022

Also appearing on last night’s episode was 22-year-old Brandon from Scunthorpe, who performed as another boy band to solo artist success – Harry Styles.

They donned some of Harry’s iconic looks and sang Watermelon Sugar.

Judges Sheridan Smith, Adam Lambert, Beverley Knight and Jason Manford loved the performances.

In the end, it was Team Streisand who went through to the vote-off.