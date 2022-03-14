Lincolnshire council ‘ready to welcome Ukrainians’ from war-stricken country
One-minute silence at multi-faith event
A multi-faith event to show solidarity with Ukraine has been held at the weekend – and North Lincolnshire Council says it’s ready to welcome refugees.
Fatih leaders from Muslim, Sikh, Buddhist and Christian faiths as well as political leaders and members of the community gathered in Scunthorpe for a minute’s silence in memory of those who lost their lives since Russia invasion of Ukraine began two-and-a-half weeks ago.
Abid Khan, who was at the event, said it was a message of ‘solidarity, humanity, love and brotherhood’,
And North Lincolnshire Council says the focus now is on welcoming Ukrainians to the local community, and helping them to find places to live and work until their own county is a safe place for them once again.