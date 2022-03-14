Lincolnshire council ‘ready to welcome Ukrainians’ from war-stricken country

Growing Lincoln software company PageTiger is searching for software developers, testers, digital designers and finance assistants to join their growing family.

All the roles are open for applications on The Lincolnite Job Board, with local and regional talent invited to apply.

Established in 2009, PageTiger is one of the leading companies for designing interactive digital documents. The company was co-founded by Henry Weston and Oliver Gurnell, who had a vision of producing a service where people without digital skills could create engaging interactive documents with ease.

Oliver said: “Like many bootstrapped start-ups progress was slow initially, however fast forwarding a few years we now have more than 500 organisations across more than 30 countries using PageTiger with new customers coming on board daily.

“Many of these are global brands we all know and from a diverse range of industry sectors which has provided us great stability in recent times.”

“We’ve had a busy time since opening our first Lincoln office at The Terrace in 2015 when we took on our first Lincoln based employees. Since then we’ve built our own world class web browser based design tool and whole host of features to nurture and support our enterprise customers. In 2017 we were lucky enough to relocate to some larger office space in the Think Tank on the university campus where we have flourished.

“The Lincoln team has now grown to 14 (doubling since the beginning of the pandemic) and now includes software development, infrastructure, support, creative services, information security and finance. We’re very proud of the fact that with the exception of just the two people, everybody who has joined our family is still with us, driving our business forwards and having a fun time doing it.”

PageTiger has ambitious projects in the pipeline for the coming year and is looking to extend its team by recruiting additional software developers, testers, creatives, support agents and finance assistance to help with our expansion in Europe and North America.

“Thankfully Lincoln is brimming with excellent people and we have been lucky to accrue a small group of exceptionally talented and humble individuals,” said Oliver.

“To continue with our sustained growth we are currently recruiting for a further four positions with plans for further recruitment during 2022. Our mission is to be the preferred solution for all our customers’ digital documents and we are working tirelessly to make this happen.”

For more information on the positions available, please visit https://thelincolnite.co.uk/jobs/employer/page-tiger/.