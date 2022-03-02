Spandau Ballet pop star Martin Kemp bringing 80s DJ set to Lincoln
The former soap star will be taking to the decks
Former Eastenders star and Spandau Ballet pop sensation Martin Kemp will bring his ‘Back To The 80s’ DJ set to The Drill in Lincoln this spring.
Kemp’s career has seen him star in Eastenders as Steve Owen and be behind such classics as ‘Gold’ and ‘True’ with Spandau Ballet, as well as touring the country to bring throwback tunes to the masses.
Most recently, Martin was seen on Channel 4’s Gogglebox with his Capital Radio DJ son Roman, and Celebrity Island with Bear Grylls.
The actor, musician, producer and DJ will be taking to the decks at The Drill on Friday, May 6, 2022, where fancy dress will be very much welcomed.
Tickets are now on sale online here priced at £20 (plus booking fee)
Martin said: “This show will be a lot of fun and the ultimate return to the 80s. Music is everyone’s life soundtrack and transports us all to the best times of our lives – I think we all need that right now!
“Expect one of the most euphoric nights you’ve had since the 80s.”