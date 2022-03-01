Where to drop off donations in Lincolnshire for Ukraine appeal
Lincolnshire is pulling together to support Ukraine
Businesses, organisations and individuals in Lincolnshire are appealing for donations to send in support of Ukraine during the invasion from Russia.
Russian troops began an invasion in Ukraine last week, causing a high numbers of deaths of and thousands have fled the country after missiles rained down on their cities.
People in Lincoln turned out in their hundreds to show their support for people in Ukraine, under the backdrop of the cathedral lit up in yellow and blue in a candlelit vigil on Sunday.
People continue to ask where they can drop off donations in the county, so below is a rolling list of places making collections. If you would like to be added to the list please email [email protected].
- Ignite Church Lincoln is working alongside Polish School Lincoln to gather supplies for Ukrainian families. Items can be dropped at the Breakthrough Centres in Lincoln – Boultham library (Monday and Wednesday 9am-4pm, Thursday 4pm-11pm, and Sunday 9am-12pm), and Birchwood library (Tuesday and Thursday 9am-4pm, and Sunday 9am-12pm)
- Boston Stump, St Botolph’s Church on Church Close in Boston – The Parish of Boston are supporting the Community Support Group with their collections of donations – see more information here
- His Church, PO BOX 201 in Market Rasen, has launched Operation Manna 2022 to bring relief in the form of food, clothing and essential items to “innocent victims of war whose lives are being seriously affected by the crisis in their country”. Anyone who would like to donate should contact the His Church Team on 03000 11 77 00 or via email at [email protected]. There is also a Just Giving page for financial donation to help the humanitarian aid relief project
- Pat Cook Funeral Services on Burton Road in Lincoln is asking people in the city and the surrounding areas send donations to them of clothes, toiletries, blankets, nappies and baby equipment, and food
- Exploding Ink, South Street in Horncastle – collecting donations to take over to a Hull collection point next week. Anyone with towels, bedding, kids toys and clothes, or anything they no longer need are asked to drop it into the studio before Wednesday, March 9
- WJB Swim Lincolnshire – For one week from Monday, March 7 items are being collected for transport into Ukraine and the border with Poland. There will be a donation box at every swimming pool – see more information on items needed here
- The Vape Store, Bank Street in Boston – Community Support Group have teamed up with Natalia Bartkowiak, who is a friend of Lincolnshire Vapours Ltd, and the Boston-based business will collect donations ready to be picked up on Friday, March 4 – see more information here
- St Mary’s Catholic Church in Grantham is appealing for donations to take to Patrycja Janczewska at 3 Belmont Street in Grantham. Donations need to be received by 5pm on Saturday, March 5 and will then be transported to the Polish/Ukraine border to help those fleeing the war – see more information here
- Nosey Parker, Crusader Road in Lincoln – the pub has teamed up with Polish School Lincoln to help with aid for displaced and remaining people of Ukraine – see more information here
- Dough LoCo, Drury Lane in Lincoln – donating a percentage of profits to a number of Ukraine crisis appeals throughout March