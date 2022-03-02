World’s first ever tank ‘birth certificate’, built in Lincoln, saved by museum

Lincoln band Punch The Monkey will host a music festival – Geoff Fest – in memory of their much-loved former drummer during the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee four-day bank holiday weekend.

Punch The Monkey were formed over 20 years ago by friends in Lincoln and Geoff Foster, who played in front of thousands of people in the city and beyond, spent a decade as the drummer.

Geoff, 56, sadly died suddenly and unexpectedly in July 2021 leaving a big hole in the band. His mates Chris Barker, Garry Speed, Matt Brown and Tim Joyce wanted to do something to “commemorate the life of this wonderful man”.

They have a created a free-to-attend music festival called Geoff Fest, which will take place at North Hykeham Memorial Hall playing field between 12pm and 10pm on Thursday, June 2.

Local bands and friends of Geoff’s – The Detail, Spot On, McCock, Stark, and Stolen Fridays – will perform with Punch The Monkey at the festival, including their new drummer Ian Green. There will also be food vendors, an outdoor bar, and fun inflatables.

Punch The Monkey also have a special plan for Geoff’s son Brad, who will be the drummer on the day for a favourite track of his dad’s called Wipe Out by The Surfaris. Geoff’s wife Helen, his daughter Alana, and his dad Graham will also be attending the festival as his family and friends gather to remember him.

Geoff Fest is currently looking for local businesses to sponsor the event and anyone interested should contact Punch The Monkey’s Facebook page

Any donations would be gratefully received, including in the collection buckets on the day of the festival. All proceeds will go to two organisations close to the hearts of Geoff and his family – Crohn’s & Colitis UK, and the NHS Intensive Care Unit at Lincoln County Hospital where Geoff was treated.

Lead guitarist Chris Barker told The Lincolnite: “Geoff was a universally liked bloke and you would never hear a bad word against him. He was loyal, kind, a very loving family man, and a really good friend who is very sadly missed.

“He was a highly skilled drummer. Drummers are always like the glue in the band and he was very versatile.

“We’ve had a really great response from the other bands. There is a brotherly kind of atmosphere with a lot of bands in Lincoln – rivalry isn’t massive, other than friendly.”

Geoff Fest isn’t the only event taking place at North Hykeham Memorial Hall playing field over the bank holiday weekend.

There is a family fun day scheduled to take place on Friday, June 3. An event is still to be confirmed for the Saturday and there will be a Picnic in the Park, potentially with a brass band on the Sunday.