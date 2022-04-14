Another injury for Imps captain as Bridcutt ruled out for season

It has been a season of frustration for the skipper

Lincoln City captain Liam Bridcutt’s season is over, after the midfielder picked up yet another injury in what has been a frustrating campaign for the 32-year-old.

Club captain Bridcutt joined the club on a permanent deal in August 2020, after an impressive loan spell at the Imps beforehand, and he has gone on to make 50 appearances for Lincoln – the third most he has managed for any club in his career.

Sadly, he has managed just 14 appearances in League One in 2021/22, suffering a catalogue of injuries and being on the sidelines for most of the season as a result.

The former Scotland international was a regular in the side at the beginning of the campaign, having started ten of the first eleven games of the League One season before missing almost two months with an injury.

His return in December lasted just three games, before a knee injury which required surgery ruled the former Nottingham Forest midfielder out for over three months, missing 16 matches in the process.

Bridcutt made a brief return to the squad at the end of March, making the bench for Lincoln’s 1-0 loss to Shrewsbury, before playing an influential 70 minutes in the Imps’ 2-1 win over Charlton Athletic.

That will be the last game of Bridcutt’s season, however, as yet another injury has left him on the sidelines, this time until the end of the campaign.

The Imps’ form has suffered as a result of their captain being missing, as the club sit in 18th place in League One with four games to play, but look to be safe from relegation after one or two fears of the drop earlier in the season.

He managed to feature in just half of Lincoln’s League One games during the 2020/21 season, again facing multiple injury concerns over the course of the year, something which has blighted the 32-year-old throughout his career.

Questions will now be asked about Bridcutt’s future at the club, and whether Lincoln will give him another contract or cut ties with the player given his injury record. It is unclear but likely that his current deal expires this summer.

Depending on whether or not Bridcutt would wish to continue playing, the Imps may offer him the chance to work as a coach at the club in the future, given his influence on the side and the squad.