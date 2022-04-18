Baby cygnet and otter both found alone in Lincolnshire before RSPCA rescue

They are now being taken good care of

RSPCA teams have been to the rescue of two adorable animals found alone in separate Lincolnshire towns, moving them to Norfolk for the care they need and deserve.

The first instance was on March 25, when a member of the public grew concerned about a tiny cygnet being harassed by cats in Grantham.

A wildlife casualty volunteer was sent out to collect the cygnet, which was all alone when it was taken in, and he is now under the care of staff at a rescue centre in Norfolk.

The cygnet may not have many physical friends like him, but the team at East Winch Wildlife Centre have given him a cuddly toy swan to snuggle up with, keeping him warm and cosy.

Then in Boston, an otter pup was found by a member of the public near a bridge. It was taken to a local vet who called the RSPCA for help.

An animal rescue officer was sent to collect the animal and he was taken into care.

Both were sent to the East Winch Wildlife Centre in Norfolk after their escapades in Lincolnshire, and the cygnet is currently being looked after by the team in Norfolk, while the otter pup was moved to a specialist team in Shropshire until it’s big enough for release.

The RSPCA urges people to take care around wild animals, to keep a safe distance and to report any concerns to the charity’s emergency line.

Wild animals – even babies and youngsters – can bite or scratch when frightened, particularly if they are injured or sick.

To help the RSPCA continue rescuing, rehabilitating and releasing wild animals in desperate need of care, please visit the charity’s website or call the donation line on 0300 123 8181.