Burglary, Cherry Willingham Co-op
Did you hear or see any suspicious?
Police are appealing for information after an attempted burglary at the Co-op on the Parade in Cherry Willingham.
Officers were alerted at 2.14 am this morning (3 April) when the alarm was activated.
Three offenders have damaged the shutters and the shop front in order to gain access. Police believe that they were targeting the ATM machine.
Although they were unsuccessful in taking the machine, they have caused extensive damage.
The offenders were all wearing balaclavas.
Police would like to appeal to anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious in the area or anyone with any information they think might be relevant to the investigation.
The community will notice a police presence in the area as they investigate the scene and gather evidence. Officers would like to thank local people for their support, cooperation and patience.
Please contact police in one of the following ways:
- Call 101, quoting incident 38 of 3 April.
- Email [email protected]putting “Incident 38 of 3 April” in the subject line.
- Call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or report online.