1 min ago

Cicchetti tapas restaurant site in Lincoln listed for rent

The Italian tapas restaurant opened in 2019
Cicchetti on Guildhall Street. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

The building which houses Italian tapas restaurant Cicchetti off Lincoln High Street has been made available to rent for £40,000 a year.

The building, located on Guildhall Street, offers 1,245 sqft of space with two car parking spaces at the rear, and a new lease has been made available for a minimum term of five years.

Italian Tapas restaurant Cicchetti is currently located there, having opened in 2019 after a £100,000 revamp, but business opportunities are now being made available for other interested parties.

Cicchetti serve a mixture of Spanish, Greek and Italian tapas, as well as other tapas from around the world. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

It is situated in an ideal location with large footfall, with a recent refurbishment offering exciting possibilities for businesses that may want to make it their home.

For more information or to enquire about the building, contact Brown&Co JHWalter’s Will Gaunt on 01522 457182 or James Cameron on 01522 457172.