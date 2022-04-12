Comedian Jimmy Carr returning to Lincoln in 2023
Tickets go on sale on April 13
Tickets will go on sale tomorrow (Wednesday, April 13) for comedian Jimmy Carr’s new show – Terribly Funny 2.0 – in Lincoln which is part of his UK tour.
The 8 Out of 10 Cats host and stand-up comedian has created new material for 2022/23 that he will perform at The Engine Shed in Lincoln on Sunday, March 26, 2023.
Tickets will go on general sale online here at 10am on Wednesday, April 13 at a price of £35.75 – purchase your tickets here. There is also an exclusive 24-hour pre-sale from 10am on Tuesday, April 12 and eligible subscribers should already have been contacted about this.
Jimmy’s show contains jokes about ‘all kinds of terrible things’ and his deadpan, dark humour certainly gains him attention. The 49-year-old had the most streamed stand-up special on Netflix in 2021 – His Dark Material, although that did prompt a lot of backlash due to a “deeply offensive” joke about the travelling community and the holocaust.
In the description of his latest stand-up tour it says “having political correctness at a comedy show is like having health and safety at a rodeo”.