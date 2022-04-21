Cornhill Cove returning to Lincoln this summer

One of the biggest summer pop-up event in Lincoln is set to make a grand return this summer, as the Cornhill Cove is swinging back into action.

The popular event first launched in summer 2020 with free crazy golf, a bar and photo cutout boards, as well as an ice cream vender and various food stalls. This year, however, it’s going to be bigger than ever.

Open-Air Events have teamed up with Lincoln Business Improvement Group to offer four months of sun drenched excitement at the Cornhill, starting in May and finishing on August bank holiday weekend.

There will be a shipping container beach hut style bar, cosy cocktail corner, street food, a fire pit, a garden stage, deck chairs, and the return of free mini-golf.

Refreshments of all sorts, from cocktails to coffees and ice cold slushies, will be available, and for the first time at Cornhill Cove there will be live DJs, musicians and other family entertainment throughout the time it is open.

Lee Roberts, Operations Manager at Lincoln BIG, said: “Lincoln BIG are pleased to again work with the team behind Open-Air Events to bring the Cornhill Cove back to the city this summer. Following the success of the event in 2020 we are excited to bring the cove back bigger than before.

“The popular, free to attend crazy golf will be accompanied with food and drink offerings from local vendors, live entertainment and pop-up activity throughout the summer.

“The Cove will give visitors an opportunity to increase their dwell time in the city and to enjoy everything Lincoln has to offer. We look forward to welcoming everyone to the Cornhill Cove this summer.”

David Nejrup at Open-Air Events added: “We’re excited to be returning to the Cornhill this year. Cornhill Cove 2022 is set to be a great space for family and friends to enjoy throughout the summer months.

“We’re pleased to be expanding our offering to include summer essentials like ice cream and slushies along with increased entertainment on our Garden Stage.”

The official start date is yet to be announced, but we’ll keep you in the loop, of course.