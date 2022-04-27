COVID staff shortages in Lincoln and North Lincolnshire affect bin collections
Both councils have said collection teams are at reduced numbers due to COVID
Two councils in Greater Lincolnshire have said that staff shortages brought on by COVID-19 mean that collections in their respective areas will be affected this week.
Both North Lincolnshire Council and City of Lincoln Council announced on Tuesday that collections this week would be affected as a result of available staff numbers being impacted by COVID-19.
North Lincolnshire’s waste collection teams could not collect recycling boxes in the areas of Crowle, Luddington, Garthorpe and Sandtoft on Tuesday, April 26, and have said they will be collected during the next cycle in two weeks time.
Residents have been advised that glass, tin and paper, typical items in the recycling boxes, can be taken to the local community recycling centres if their boxes are overflowing.
As for City of Lincoln Council, staff shortages have meant that delays are likely for garden waste collection in the area, with Biffa informing the council that just one team are covering the entire garden waste rounds in Lincoln.
The council is asking Lincoln residents to continue putting their bins out as normal, but if they are not emptied then leave them out the following day as well.
A spokesperson for City of Lincoln Council said: “We’d like to thank you for your continued patience and we apologise for any inconvenience this may have caused.”