‘Even the toddler needed a criminal record check!’: Lincoln homes open doors to Ukrainians

People across the city have pulled together to support those in need

As the war in Ukraine continues to displace people in the region, residents in Lincoln are offering their spare rooms to help rehome those affected.

Since the Homes for Ukraine scheme began, 472 Ukrainian refugees have been granted visas to come to Lincolnshire, as selfless residents continue to open their homes across the county.

Kerry Moyles is one such example, putting her Lincoln home forward as a safe space for a Ukrainian mother with two young children, including a three-year old.

Based near the city centre, Kerry lives with her husband and two children of her own, and spoke to The Lincolnite Podcast about the process of finding a family, and how the people of Lincoln have helped her create a ‘welcome pack’ for her new guests, after responding to a post on Facebook.

Kerry also describes the process of bringing her sponsored family over to the United Kingdom, which has been more complicated than initially anticipated, with even the three-year old having to go through criminal record checks.

